ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Attorney Adel says she has no plan to resign

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said Tuesday that she is not planning to resign even though senior county prosecutors have formally asked her to, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining the agency.

A letter sent Monday by the chiefs of five criminal divisions in the office said Adel called into question her ability to do her job by rarely being in the office, showing signs of being inebriated during phone calls and not providing leadership.

During a Nov. 30 meeting, the letter said, “we asked you to step up. You have either been unwilling or unable to do so. Therefore, we are now asking you to step down, so that you and MCAO can finally begin the healing process.”

“As has been reported in the media, five attorneys in my office have submitted a letter asking me to resign. While I respect their opinion, I vehemently disagree with the characterization of me in this letter and I have no plans to resign,” Adel said in a statement Tuesday. “I am honored to have been duly elected County Attorney and will continue to perform my duties as I was elected to do.”

“In an office of over 1,000 employees, it is not surprising that there are some who do not agree with every decision I make,” Adel added. “I accept the current challenge with humility and will continue to do what I think is right and just for the citizens of this community.”

When she was elected in November 2020, Adel underwent emergency surgery on election night for a brain bleed after a fall. She was back full-time the following spring. but in August she went to rehab for alcohol abuse, an eating disorder and other issues.

In September, Adel confirmed she was working remotely from an out-of-state treatment facility.

Adel later returned to work, but the letter from senior county prosecutors said she rarely appears in the office despite saying she would do so.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
CBS News

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa's Parliament Hill, and workers put up extra fences...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Tesla faces safety investigation into "phantom braking" after surge of complaints

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
The Hill

McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#County Attorney#Alcohol Abuse#Emergency Surgery#Ap#Mcao
CNN

Florida state House passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

(CNN) — Florida's state House on Thursday passed a Republican-sponsored bill that would prohibit abortion in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing only for exceptions involving "serious risk" to the pregnant person and fatal fetal abnormality, but with no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill now...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

761K+
Followers
391K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy