Maricopa County Attorney Adel says she has no plan to resign

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said Tuesday that she is not planning to resign even though senior county prosecutors have formally asked her to, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining the agency.

A letter sent Monday by the chiefs of five criminal divisions in the office said Adel called into question her ability to do her job by rarely being in the office, showing signs of being inebriated during phone calls and not providing leadership.

During a Nov. 30 meeting, the letter said, “we asked you to step up. You have either been unwilling or unable to do so. Therefore, we are now asking you to step down, so that you and MCAO can finally begin the healing process.”

“As has been reported in the media, five attorneys in my office have submitted a letter asking me to resign. While I respect their opinion, I vehemently disagree with the characterization of me in this letter and I have no plans to resign,” Adel said in a statement Tuesday. “I am honored to have been duly elected County Attorney and will continue to perform my duties as I was elected to do.”

“In an office of over 1,000 employees, it is not surprising that there are some who do not agree with every decision I make,” Adel added. “I accept the current challenge with humility and will continue to do what I think is right and just for the citizens of this community.”

When she was elected in November 2020, Adel underwent emergency surgery on election night for a brain bleed after a fall. She was back full-time the following spring. but in August she went to rehab for alcohol abuse, an eating disorder and other issues.

In September, Adel confirmed she was working remotely from an out-of-state treatment facility.

Adel later returned to work, but the letter from senior county prosecutors said she rarely appears in the office despite saying she would do so.