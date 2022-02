Former Baylor coach Art Briles has been the subject of controversy for years since his departure from the program. Could he now he headed back to the college ranks?. According to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com, Briles is being considered for the offensive coordinator position at Grambling State. As of this time, no deal has been made between the two parties, but the school hopes to make it official in the coming days.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO