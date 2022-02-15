ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IN

Man identified in chase that ended in Wabash River

By Brandyn Benter
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0776_0eFFzsF800

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities in Clinton have released the name of the man who died following a police pursuit through town that ended when he drove his car into the Wabash River.

In a press release, Clinton Chief of Police Billy MacLaren announced that the man who died was John Renfro of Clinton.

Related: 1 dead after police pursuit ends in Wabash River

The agency reports having turned over their complete report to the Vermillion County Prosecutors office for review on Jan. 17. The report was turned over without the autopsy report and the official cause of death.

According to Vermillion County Coroner John Wheat, the official cause of death will be released as soon as they have the results back from the toxicology lab, which Wheat confirmed has been delayed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man charged for drunk driving with children

PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Pike County man is facing potential jail time after driving drunk with children in the car, police say. According to reports, Kyler Lee, 26, of Winslow, was pulled over by an Indiana State Police trooper for a child restraint violation. Police claim Lee’s 3-year-old daughter was not restrained in […]
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 pizza workers killed in northern Indiana; man arrested

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in the weekend slayings of two people whose bodies were found behind a pizza shop in Elkhart. Haley Smith and Dustin Carr were shot Saturday night in Elkhart in northern Indiana. They worked at a Papa John’s, and the bodies were discovered by […]
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, IN
Sports
Clinton, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs man arrested for allegedly robbing bank

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police now have custody of a man they believe robbed a Providence bank last April. Matthew Lee Arthur, 24, of Dawson Springs, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation, police say. On April 5, 2021, officials say a hooded white man came into Planter’s Bank demanding money, telling workers he […]
PROVIDENCE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fentanyl overdoses lead to federal indictments

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials continue their crackdown on people accused of dealing fentanyl in the Tri-State. The Drug Enforcement Administration says three individuals from the Tri-State are facing federal indictments following two separate overdose events. Destinee Vargason and Seth Stout, both of Morganfield, Kentucky, are facing indictments on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabash River#Wtwo#Vermillion County Coroner#Wheat#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson car crash sends two to the hospital

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police respond to a car crash Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. Officers say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 1st and North Green Streets. HPD tells Eyewitness News a car was trying to turn right on North Green Street when […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple crews battle overnight Posey County house fire

POSEY Co. (WEHT) — Crews from both Posey and Vanderburgh counties were called to battle an overnight house fire Wednesday. Eyewitness News crews have been on the scene for several hours in the 7300 block of West Franklin Road. Details are limited on what started this fire but minutes after Posey County fire crews arrived, […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Winslow man arrested for DUI, facing felony charges

WINSLOW, In (WEHT) – 26-year-old Kyler Lee of Winslow is facing felony charges after being pulled over and arrested Tuesday morning. A state trooper noticed an unrestrained child in the car and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the trooper also noticed another child’s car seat was not retrained properly. The trooper also […]
WINSLOW, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police respond after man hit in store parking lot

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police are investigating after a man was hit in a parking lot Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the Walmart parking lot shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. The driver told HPD she was blinded by the sun and didn’t see the man as she was driving across the parking lot. Officers […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bill creates annual report on Indiana’s overdose deaths, suicides

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are a step closer to passing a bill that aims to improve tracking of overdose deaths and suicides. Senate Bill 84 orders the state health department to prepare an annual report, which would include information like the number of deaths per month in each county and the age, gender and race […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

What are the least educated counties in Indiana

(Stacker) The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Community reflects as Charles “Buddy” Meyer laid to rest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The man responsible with helping in the creation of the Smith Mills Fire Department was laid to rest Sunday. Former Fire Chief Charles “Buddy” Meyer passed away at the age of 87 last week. Fire officials tell us he served the department for over six decades. Meyer was also a Navy […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy