ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder conviction tossed over playing of interrogation video

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man’s murder conviction has been tossed after an appeals court ruled some evidence shouldn’t have been shown at his trial.

A jury convicted Charles Grant of the 2015 murder of Isaac “Blaze” Tucker on a Paterson street, and he is serving a life sentence. No one witnessed the slaying, and at Grant’s trial prosecutors relied on surveillance videos and the testimony of an acquaintance of Grant’s who said Grant admitted killing Tucker.

They also showed jurors a video of an interrogation of Grant in which a detective accused him of lying and stated that surveillance video clearly showed he had a gun.

The appeals court ruled Tuesday that those portions of the video shouldn’t have been shown during the trial because they offered opinions about the evidence, a task for the jury undertake.

“Although police may use psychological methods such as trickery and deception in attempting to obtain a confession, to be admissible at trial, statements by an interrogating detective must still comply with the rules of evidence and not deny the defendant a right to a fair trial,” the court wrote.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office, which tried the case, was reviewing the ruling and considering its options, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Associated Press

Ex-prosecutor in suburban Detroit gets 21 months in prison

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A former Detroit-area prosecutor was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison for obstructing justice during an investigation of how he spent campaign donations. Eric Smith’s punishment matched the recommendation of federal prosecutors. Smith, a Democrat, was Macomb County’s elected prosecutor until quitting...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

North Carolina police seek suspect in bus driver’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a North Carolina transit system bus driver. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers responding to a call about a shooting at around 9:30 p.m. last Friday found a Charlotte Area Transit System bus that had gone off the road. The officers also located the a bus driver who had been shot, according to a news release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

North Carolina man charged in cousin’s stabbing death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of his 63-year-old cousin, police said. Winston-Salem police said Carl Rodrique Martin, 67, is being held in the Forsyth County jail under a $100,000 bond, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Associated Press

Department: Woman armed with knife shot by LA County deputy

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A woman armed with a knife was shot and killed when she charged at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies were sent to the location on Abacus Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on a call about a family disturbance and a “possibly mentally ill person” and encountered the armed woman, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Interrogation#Ap
The Associated Press

Police arrest man suspected in Wichita double fatal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting two people to death in Wichita earlier this week. Brandon Prouse Jr., 20, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the Sunday afternoon shooting deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan, television station KAKE reported.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

759K+
Followers
390K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy