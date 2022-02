Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (illness) is available to play on Tuesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Smart was listed as questionable on Tuesday, but he will tough it out and play through. The Celtics play again on Wednesday before heading into the All-Star break, so they may decide to hold Smart out on the second leg of their back-to-back. Over the last three games, Smart is averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.7 triples.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO