MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A bill introduced in the 2022 Alabama legislative session could save you some money at the grocery store if it’s passed. House Bill 174 was introduced in the statehouse Jan. 18. and would exempt food sales from sales tax if passed. However, the bill does not offer a way how to make up that lost revenue if it is passed. Grocery taxes give more than $500 million to the state’s education budget.

