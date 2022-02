NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters were battling several fires across southeast Louisiana overnight, including two fires in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The New Orleans Fire Department says a fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a vacant home in the 3200 block of Toledano Street in the Broadmoor neighborhood. Firefighters said the flames spread to another vacant home nearby before they were under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO