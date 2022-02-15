ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Combine: Six running backs who the Eagles should keep an eye on

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

It’s that time of year again Eagles fans! We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL Combine. Careers will be born or ignored between a week-long scouting bonanza of some of the brightest talent coming into the NFL. Careers have been...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft: 4-Round Super Bowl Edition

The 2021 NFL season is officially over. Now it’s time to think draft. Yesterday the world watched as the Rams were crowned the champions of the NFL. The Super Bowl was magnificent, but it also marks the end of the season. Which means the attention of football fans is...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia among teams “ready to take a major swing” at quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... While we’re there, it’s really hard to assess the trade value of Jimmy Garoppolo. The reason? We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available yet. There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—like Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become. So yes, the Niners will be trading him and turning to Trey Lance. But just what he brings back is less certain. (By the way, while we’re there, I wouldn’t put Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz in that category. Neither of those guys played well enough, and both are too costly, for another team to move any sort of real capital to get them. Or at least that’s how I see it.)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
pff.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks swap Russell Wilson for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Malik Willis heads to Pittsburgh

The Los Angeles Rams have officially been crowned world champions, securing the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. With that, the 2022 NFL Draft order is set, which means it’s time to present my first post-Super Bowl mock draft. And for this edition, I’m going to introduce everyone’s favorite pre-draft wrench: first-round trades.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants double down on offense; Jets double up on defense; Eagles get playmaker; 2 QBs in top 10 of post-Super Bowl 1st-round mock

It is officially NFL Draft season. With the 2021 season officially coming to a close on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI -- their first NFL Championship since 1999 -- all eyes turn towards April’s draft, which can determine the trajectory of many of the league’s 32 teams.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft February 15

The 2021 football season is almost over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft February 15. With Cam Robinson and Andrew Norwell hitting free agency, the Jaguars will need to make sure that Trevor Lawrence is protected. 2. Detroit...
NFL
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1 Quarterback Trades

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it’s officially on to the offseason. Now that the draft order is official, it’s time to get rolling with the mock drafts. While free agency will change the outlook and needs of every NFL team, the NFL draft is the focal point of the offseason. With that in mind, let’s get rolling with my first mock draft of the year!
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles' top 8 free agent WR options

While there are some solid options in the draft, the Eagles really need to go out and sign a veteran wide receiver to pair opposite Smith. The good news for the team is that could be an elite group of receivers to pick from.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#The Eagles#American Football#Rb#The Philadelphia Eagles#Heisman Trophy Award#Cowboys#Texas A M
97.3 ESPN

What are the Philadelphia Eagles’ odds to win Super Bowl LVII?

What are the Philadelphia Eagles’ odds to win Super Bowl LVII in Arizona next year?. They opened with +3300 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, tied for the 15th-best odds in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia and Washington have the second-best...
NFL
On3.com

NFL.com releases first three-round mock ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, the offseason is finally here in the NFL. With that, the attention has shifted towards free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl and recent NFL retirements have altered the offseason plans for many teams, leading to some shifts within a lot of draft boards. NFL.com just released a three-round NFL mock draft, with some major trades headlining the first round.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Mock draft: Eagles trade down, add first-round LB and WR

1. Jaguars – Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan. There are rumblings Jacksonville could go a different route with this pick, but that would not be wise. Hutchinson is the right call here. 2. Lions – Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon. I suppose you can flip-flop Hutchinson and Thibodeaux if you...
NFL
FanSided

6 free agents who would love playing with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

You heard them. The offseason is about the Eagles building around Jalen Hurts. What’s that? Oh, you thought the NFL season was over? Who on Planet Earth told you that? It’s been almost one full month since the Philadelphia Eagles held their season-ending press conference, and something vice president/general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni both said is still on our minds.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Five Eagles who could be traded this offseason

As the new league year rapidly approaches, the Eagles will undoubtedly be scouring NFL rosters in search of opportunity. To get something, they would have to give something though. Here are five players who could well be floated on the trade block this offseason. Fletcher Cox. This would be the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy