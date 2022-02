Marc-André Fleury is a beloved goalie in the NHL by three different fanbases. Not many players today can say that. Loved by Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and Chicago, Fleury has left a wake of stellar play and good memories everywhere he has played in his career. The city of Chicago took to him instantly, making his Blackhawks No. 29 sweater the third-highest selling sweater of 2021, and he only was a part of the Blackhawks for roughly four months of the year.

