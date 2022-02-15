Column: Aqua Socks

You return to the laundry room with 38 seconds to spare before the alarm you set was about to go off. After taking your laundry out of the dryer, you return to your dorm where you proceed to return your clothes to the musty wooden drawers that barely close, perhaps, you start folding them before this. As you are matching your socks to put them away, you realize, one of your socks is missing their beloved second half, their partner in crime if you will. Friend or rival at least, potentially lover at most. “Where did I go wrong?” You ponder as you pace around your room recounting your steps. You know for a FACT you double checked the dryer and washing machine. Perhaps it had slipped out of your hands and slid between machines while you were transferring it from the washer to the dryer. It’s ok, it’s just a sock, you think to yourself. You continue on with your day, but at the back of your mind, you think just where did that sock go. Little did you know, but the second you lost that sock, it became free from the shackles your feet have imposed on it. It had achieved the freedom it had longed for.

