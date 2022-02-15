ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets’ Ben Simmons uncertain of return date, hopes to face 76ers

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NkJK_0eFFyiYT00

Ben Simmons admitted Tuesday he isn’t sure when he’ll be ready to play for his new team, however he hopes to be on the court against his former club.

Simmons made his first public comments during his introductory news conference with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The Nets acquired Simmons, fellow guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and a pair of first-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the floor and building something great here,” said Simmons, 25, who didn’t play all season for the 76ers.

Simmons said he is “definitely starting to ramp it up” in terms of a potential return to the court. Although he is uncertain when that may be, Simmons said he hopes to be available to play on March 10 when the 76ers host the Nets.

Philly Not ‘Good For Me Mentally’

Simmons said Tuesday that “it was a personal thing with me” in regard to leaving Philadelphia.

“It just got to a place where I don’t think it was good for me mentally,” he said.

The three-time All-Star asked to be traded from the City of Brotherly Love. The Simmons camp reportedly cited those mental health issues and an inability to mesh on the court with star Joel Embiid as reasons for wanting to leave.

When asked if he had spoken to Embiid after the trade, Simmons was succinct: “No I did not.”

Simmons, 25, averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 275 career games, all starts with the 76ers. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Sixers out of LSU in 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Steve Nash: Nets not trading James Harden

James Harden’s name has surfaced in rumors ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but his head coach insists that Harden is staying in Brooklyn. Steve Nash told reporters on Sunday that Harden will not be traded. “I’ve talked to James; he wants to be here,” Nash said. “He...
NBA
Field Level Media

Nets send James Harden to 76ers in Ben Simmons deal

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for fellow guards Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and two first-round picks on Thursday. The 76ers also acquired forward Paul Millsap in the deal. The Nets were expected to compete for the NBA title behind...
NBA
Field Level Media

Report: Nets, Sixers closer to James Harden-Ben Simmons trade

The Nets and 76ers are making progress on a possible trade that would send James Harden to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn, ESPN reported Wednesday. Still being discussed are the other players the Sixers would be willing to send with Simmons, both to even out the trade financially and to help the Nets down the stretch. The ESPN report said Brooklyn is looking for “two or three other pieces” along with Simmons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry Reacts To Seth's Trade To Nets: "I Had To Change My Favorite Team In My Phone To Get The Alerts From Philly To Brooklyn."

Thursday night's trade deadline featured a lot of high-profile trades. The biggest, by far, was the blockbuster deal that swapped James Harden with Ben Simmons. Former Sixers guard Seth Curry was also part of that trade, and will soon suit up for the Nets for the first time in his career. He seems excited enough to join his new team, but how does his brother feel?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Press Conference#Betonline Ag#Sixers#Lsu
fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Players Reportedly Didn't Like James Harden: "The Nets Very Rarely Kicked A Guy Out The Door Under Sean Marks. Not With Harden."

Losing a player the caliber of James Harden is sure to sting any organization, and it would generally lead to the players on the roster re-evaluating the direction that a team is going in. That's not the case with the Brooklyn Nets though, as a few of their players have spoken out to wish Harden the best and seem excited about what they can achieve with the players they received in return for Harden instead.
NBA
The Spun

Ben Simmons Reveals What Went Wrong With The Sixers

Addressing the media for the first time since his arrival in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons opened up about the end of his time with the 76ers, and what went wrong. “It was just piled up,” Simmons explained. “A bunch of things [that’ve gone on] over the years, to where I just knew I wasn’t myself. And I needed to get back into that place of, you know, being myself … being happy as a person.”
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons' short response about Joel Embiid was awfully telling on their falling out

Ben Simmons got what he wanted, and frankly, so did Joel Embiid. Just ahead of the trade deadline, the 76ers traded Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap. Simmons had been sitting out the season to focus on his mental health after he was blamed for the Sixers’ playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. When news of the trade broke, Embiid immediately tweeted the “RIP Bozo” meme.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
netsdaily.com

Big Nets welcome to Ben Simmons and his fiancée

At every press conference where he introduces draft picks, free agents and players acquired in trade, Sean Marks opens his remarks by welcoming their families ... by name. It’s part of the culture the organization has tried to imbue. And then there’s what might be called the care packages...
NBA
ESPN

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

NEW YORK -- — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons hasn't talked with Joel Embiid since trade, hopes to be ready to play by March 10 game vs. 76ers

Both Ben Simmons and James Harden had their introductory press conferences for their new teams on Tuesday, with Simmons leading off at 11:30 a.m. ET and Harden following at 12:00 p.m. ET. The disgruntled duo of stars were the headliners of a blockbuster deal made between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers at last Thursday's NBA trade deadline.
NBA
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy