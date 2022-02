When it comes to reality TV weight loss, Dr. Charles Procter Jr. has become quite a familiar face, thanks to his regular appearances on TLC’s 1,000-Lb. Sisters and 1,000-Lb. Best Friends , as well as his own show, Too Large. The bariatric surgeon is willing to give his patients the hard truths about whether or not they’re healthy enough to undergo weight loss procedures, and when they are ready, he changes lives in the process. Get to know Dr. Procter, here!

