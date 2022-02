BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting next week, masks will no longer be required for employees and visitors in state government buildings, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Monday. In a news release on the change, the governor pointed to the state’s improving COVID-19 metrics, with the positivity rate at 3.77% after peaking at 29.98% on Jan. 5. The change takes effect on Feb. 22. “Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations,” Hogan said. Masks will still be “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated workers and visitors, the governor said. In a statement, the president...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO