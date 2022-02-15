ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill to retrofit Indiana paperless voting machines by 2024 moves forward

By Margaret Menge
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Indiana Senate elections committee voted earlier this week to approve a bill requiring all voting machines used in the state have a paper audit trail by July 1, 2024. But several voting groups say Indiana is taking the an expensive path that won’t...

