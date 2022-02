The Mercury Theatre Company is closing after 23 years, Pierre Brault, founding artistic director, wrote in a Jan. 30 email to friends of the theater company. “This time last year, I sent you a letter filled with hope for the future of our company,” Brault wrote. “We persevered throughout the pandemic and felt secure in our change in leadership. I never imagined that 12 months later, having just lost our home at Notre Dame, I would be sending another to announce its closure. But here we are. And I still have hope. I have hope for the future of the Cleveland theatre community. I have hope for the artists who will continue to inspire each of us through their work. And I have hope that one day, we will sing together again.”

