Disney+ Debuts New 'Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers' Trailer - Watch Now!

Disney Plus dropped a new trailer for the upcoming reboot of Cheaper By The Dozen. The film will focus on a married couple with ten children. The film stars Gabrielle Union, who received an NAACP award for her role in Being Mary Jane, and Zach Braff, who received an Emmy nomination for his role in Scrubs. The humor in the film is derived from the generational gap between the parents and children, with scenes in the trailer showing Braff’s character attempting to be cool in front of his kids by knowing about TikTok dances and attempting to perform a split. The conflict of the film will focus on the challenges in raising so many children under one house.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO