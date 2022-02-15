ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Debuts New 'Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers' Trailer - Watch Now!

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChip ‘N Dale are back with an all new movie, 30 years in the making!. Disney+ has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers movie, which will be a hybrid of live-action and CG animation. Here’s...

theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

SEAL Team Movie Set at Paramount+ — Plus, NCIS: Sydney on the Horizon?

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is looking to deploy a standalone SEAL Team movie, while an Australia-based NCIS series is heading for — at the very least — the Land Down Under. Both projects were announced on Tuesday at the ViacomCBS Investor Day event, by George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and Chief Content Officer for news and sports at Paramount+. Aiming to “expand the storytelling universe for the hit Paramount+ drama SEAL Team,” the standalone movie will come from the series’ creative team of star/executive producer David Boreanaz, executive producer Christopher Chulack and showrunner Spencer Hudnut. No storyline...
MOVIES
Deadline

Julio Torres To Write & Star In Comedy Series ‘Little Films’ As Part of First-Look Deal With HBO & HBO Max

Former Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres, co-creator and star of HBO’s Los Espookys, has signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under the two-year pact, he has two half-hour comedies in the works: Little Films (working title), written, executive produced and headlined by Torres, which has received a series order by HBO; and Lucky, co-written and executive produced by Torres, which is in development at HBO. The deal expands on Torres’ existing relationship with HBO stemming from the Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys, which also streams on HBO Max. The series, which has been renewed for a second season, was...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

David Lynch Joins Cast of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Fabelmans” will mark the first collaboration between Lynch and Spielberg, both seminal directorial talents that emerged in the 1970’s. Lynch has accumulated a celebrated body of work over the course of his filmmaking career, drawing acclaim for directing films such as “Mulholland Drive,” “Eraserhead,” “Blue Velvet,” “The Straight Story” and “Lost Highway.” His 1980 historical drama “The Elephant Man” received eight Oscar nominations, including one for Lynch’s directing, while his crime romance “Wild at Heart” won the Palme d’Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival. Lynch received Oscar nominations for best director for “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive.” His most recent feature, “Inland Empire,” was released in 2006, inspiring praise from critics groups.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

THE PROUD FAMILY And CHIP 'N' DALE: RESUCE RANGERS Complete Series Getting New Box Sets

You can relive the old days with new box sets of the complete series of The Proud Family on March 15 and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers on February 15. Rejoin Penny Proud as she navigates being an African American teen in larger than life situations in the complete original series anniversary collection DVD box set. Or you can go back and solve mysteries in our world and the animal world with Chip and Dale. Their complete series will be coming to a Blu-ray box set so you can enjoy all 65 episodes in the best quality you can. These are two great series from Disney that will be a great addition to any fans collection.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Joey King Dazzles at the Virtual Premiere of 'The In Between' in Los Angeles

The 22-year-old actress wowed in a neon dress at the virtual premiere of her new Paramount+ movie, The In Between, in Los Angeles on Thursday (February 10). The In Between is a supernatural love story that centers on a teenage girl, Tessa (King), who, after bouncing around in foster homes for most of her childhood, doesn’t believe she deserves her own love story. Everything changes after she has a chance encounter with Skylar, played by Kyle Allen, a senior from a neighboring town who’s a true romantic. As her heart begins to open, tragedy strikes when a car accident takes Skylar’s life, while Tessa survives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

New Trailer for Reboot of ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Released by Disney

Disney Plus dropped a new trailer for the upcoming reboot of Cheaper By The Dozen. The film will focus on a married couple with ten children. The film stars Gabrielle Union, who received an NAACP award for her role in Being Mary Jane, and Zach Braff, who received an Emmy nomination for his role in Scrubs. The humor in the film is derived from the generational gap between the parents and children, with scenes in the trailer showing Braff’s character attempting to be cool in front of his kids by knowing about TikTok dances and attempting to perform a split. The conflict of the film will focus on the challenges in raising so many children under one house.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Yara Shahidi To Star In & Produce New Movie 'Sitting In Bars With Cake'

The 22-year-old actress is set to star in and executive produce the film Sitting In Bars With Cake, according to THR. The upcoming feature will be for Amazon Studios, and it’s based on a true story. Sitting In Bars With Cake “centers on a quiet young woman unlucky in...
MOVIES
EW.com

Rescue Rangers detectives Chip and Dale to reunite 30 years after fall from fame

Chip and Dale, former chipmunk detectives of the once-heralded detective agency Rescue Rangers, will reunite 30 years after their fall from fame. Decades after the cancellation of their hit television series, estranged investigators Chip and Dale (voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, respectively) must mend their fractured friendship to unravel one of the biggest cases of their careers: the mysterious disappearance of a former castmate.
TV & VIDEOS
Nintendo Life

Random: Disney's Chip 'n Dale Reboot Features A Cute Nod To The 1990 NES Game

Disney is rebooting Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers with a new movie, and the first trailer contains a cheeky little nod to Capcom's 1990 NES game. Described as "a comeback 30 years in the making", the new movie will launch exclusively on Disney+ on May 20th, 2022 and is a "hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy" featuring the vocal talents of John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip and Andy Samberg (Hotel Transylvania, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Dale. The cast also includes Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bana and Will Arnett.
VIDEO GAMES
justjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet Dons Full 'Wonka' Look in New Set Photos!

Timothee Chalamet gets to work on his film Wonka in his full Willy Wonka costume on Wednesday (February 16) at Oxford University in Oxford, United Kingdom. The 26-year-old actor filmed alongside young actress Calah Lane for a new scene in the film. Some other actors and extras were seen walking on set as well. Click through the gallery to see all the set photos!
MOVIES

