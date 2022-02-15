ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oscars get not one host but three and phrases that make you sound immature

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Good Things Utah this morning – The 94th Academy Awards will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts. “Good Morning America” revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. “We want people to get ready to have a...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Oscars Reportedly Select Three Hosts for 2022 Broadcast

The Academy is reportedly eyeing three hosts for the 2022 Oscars. In a break from the format of the last three ceremonies, which had no host, ABC and producer Will Packer are looking to have three hosts for the 94th Academy Awards airing March 27. As reported by Variety, Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), and Wanda Sykes (Breaking News in Yuba County) are finalizing deals to co-host after Mad Men star Jon Hamm exited negotiations this past weekend.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

2022 Oscars to End Hostless Streak With Three Emcees Instead of One

The Academy Awards haven't had a proper host since 2018, when audiences saw Jimmy Kimmel's second consecutive stint as emcee, but that's all about to change this year. The 2022 Oscars are set to feature three hosts in a three-act structure, giving each an hour segment in the spotlight. We had previously heard that a host for the show would return for the 94th Academy Awards, but this latest announcement adds a new wrinkle to the format. Currently, there is no word on who will take on the roles of hosts for the long-running award show.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

2022 Oscars Will Feature Three Hosts, Changing Every Hour

Rumors that the 2022 Oscars will have multiple hosts are true. The 94th Academy Awards will feature three hosts this year, who will rotate out every hour of the ceremony. It is a somewhat (purposefully?) ironic turn, as the Oscars has not had a host for the last three years of the ceremony. No report yet on who the three hosts will be, as it took inside sources just to get the report about the three-host rotation format.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan sparks conversation with new star-studded photos

Michael Strahan couldn't wait to post photos of his exciting Super Bowl weekend on Instagram, but he likely didn't realize his snapshots would cause such a stir. The Good Morning America host shared several images from the sporting event in Los Angeles as he posed alongside the likes of Don Cheadle and James Corden and took in the amazing halftime show too.
NFL
darkhorizons.com

Oscars Plans Three Hosts For 2022 Ceremony

After several years without a host, this year’s Academy Awards ceremony is reportedly taking the opposite approach with three one-hour acts – each emceed by a different host. The plan gives the Academy an opportunity to hire hosts who can attract different demographics, reduces the time commitment of...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

Updated February 11: The sound Oscar nominees — “Belfast” (Focus Features), “Dune” (Warner Bros.), “No Time to Die” (MGM/UA), “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney), and “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — provide a range of imaginative soundscapes that connect to the personal stories in fresh ways. However, the sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is going to be hard to beat. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is both innovative and believable. So, rather than relying on over-hyped sounds, the sound team (Mac Ruth, “Mad Max: Fury Road” Oscar winner Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Bob Saget’s Widow Reveals Final Texts Sent Before His Death

Kelly Rizzo remembered her husband, the late comedian Bob Saget, in a pair of emotional interviews that aired Thursday. Speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo, known as the host of Eat Travel Rock, revealed the final text messages her husband had sent her before his sudden death at age 65 earlier this month. “I was just very grateful that it was all: ‘I love you so much,’” she remembered. “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly.’ And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’” Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, called him “just the best man I’ve ever known in my life.” On Good Morning America, Rizzo said her husband had “the biggest heart.” She recalled speaking with him on the phone after what turned out to be his final comedy set. “He was just on his way home, or back to his hotel, and he was telling me what a wonderful show he had, and how it was so amazing,” she said. “And he was happy and just loving what he did. It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES

