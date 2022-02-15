ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter launches beta test of anti-abuse tool ‘Safety Mode,’ adds prompts to enable it

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company says the expanded access will allow it to collect more insights into how well Safety Mode works and learn what sort of improvements still need to be made. Alongside the rollout, Safety Mode will also prompt users when they may need to enable it, Twitter notes. As...

