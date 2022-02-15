2022 Kia Telluride vs. 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Midsize SUV Tussle

Americans have been able to buy a vehicle called the Cherokee for most of the last half-century, though the size and even manufacturer of Cherokees has varied greatly during that period. Right now, your Jeep dealer can sell you a compact crossover Cherokee based on a Fiat platform and built by Stellantis, and the most iconic Cherokee remains the 1984-2001 XJ, which was designed by American Motors with a great deal of Renault input and (starting in 1987) built by Chrysler and then (starting in 1998) DaimlerChrysler. The first Cherokees were great big two-doors based on the Wagoneer, though, and they were built from the 1974 through 1983 model years. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those early Cherokees, photographed a couple of months back in a Denver-area self-service boneyard.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO