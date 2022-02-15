ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Kia Telluride vs. 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Midsize SUV Tussle

By Charles Singh
 1 day ago
The 2022 Kia Telluride is the clear, undisputed midsize SUV champ in 2022. Still, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee isn’t to be trifled with. How do the two SUV models compare when it comes to value? Time for 2022 Kia Telluride vs. 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The 2022...

Related
MotorBiscuit

There’s No Contest Between the 2022 Kia Telluride and 2022 Ford Explorer

The 2022 Kia Telluride vs the 2022 Ford Explorer: they’re two midsized SUVs that are popular because of their style, versatility, and reputations. Yet one SUV is way better than the other in nearly every way. The 2022 Kia Telluride blows the 2022 Ford Explorer out of the water. What’s so great about the Telluride compared to the Explorer?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why the 2022 Mazda CX-9 Can’t Break Into the Top 3 Midsize SUVs

The 2022 Mazda CX-9 is one of the best midsize SUVs that you can buy. It’s a three-row SUV that offers a blend of safety features, excellent crash test ratings, and comfort. Yet it can’t quite break into Consumer Reports’ top three midsize SUVs. What is it that keeps the CX-9 from being able to compete with the 2022 Kia Telluride, 2022 Toyota Highlander, and 2022 Hyundai Palisade?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This American-Made Kia SUV Is Among the Most Dependable SUVs

Kia has been dominating midsize SUV rankings. The South Korean automaker isn’t doing too bad in compact SUV rankings either. This American-made Kia SUV is among the most dependable SUVs on the market, and it’s not the popular Tucson. The Kia Sorento is one of the most dependable...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Kia Telluride EX Is a Steal for $34K

The 2022 Kia Telluride is easily one of the best midsize SUV models on the market. It has impressive driving dynamics for its size. The three-row SUV also provides incredible value for its price. The Kia Telluride EX comes with plenty of amazing standard features for a bargain. How much...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L gets black-out package at Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show kicks off today, and Jeep is at the show with a new “Black Package” for the 2022 Grand Cherokee L. This one’s simple, because it’s exactly what the name says it is. Opt for the new Black Package, and Jeep paints a number of exterior items in glossy black. These parts include the 20-inch wheels, badging, mirror caps, roof rails and seven-slot grille. And that is everything. There’s nothing unique going on with the interior with this package, as it’s entirely about exterior aesthetics.
CHICAGO, IL
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Kia Telluride Doesn’t Offer Enough Room Across 3 Rows

The Kia Telluride is being advertised as an SUV that’s large enough for a family of eight to enjoy a comfortable ride together. This isn’t a statement of fallacy, this SUV does give you eight seats across three rows, but perhaps Kia has made some assumptions about families. If your family doesn’t include small children that haven’t reached adolescence yet, you might not want to drive the Telluride.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2022 Kia Telluride Have an Intercom?

The Kia Telluride is known for being one of the most popular SUVs on the market for a few reasons. For one, the Telluride offers all of the modern luxury buyers want in an affordable package. That includes the “Driver Talk” intercom system. What else comes with this brand-new Kia SUV?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Hybrid Off-Roading Is Real? It Is in the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

When the off-road driving range of the slew of EV trucks being offered isn’t enough for you, Jeep brings you an alternative. The latest addition to the brand lineup is the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, which is a plug-in hybrid SUV with the off-road chops you’re after. No longer will you be limited by an electric powertrain; instead, if you can bring some extra fuel along with you, you’ll have what you need to keep on driving for as long as you desire.
CARS
Troy Record

CARSMART: ’22 Grand Cherokee ices the competition

Redesigned, revamped and ready to roll. In the spirit of passion, Jeep always surfaces to the top in Grasso’s Garage. What Stellantis has recently done to the automotive industry is breathtaking as its continuation of delivering unfathomable options to the consumer is extraordinary. On our brand new, redesigned 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve tester, we experience excellence yet again.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best SUVs under $40,000 You Can Buy Right Now

With the average price of vehicles increasing, finding a new SUV that fits your budget can be challenging. You need the capability an SUV brings but aren’t sure if you can afford one. Before you turn to the used car market, consider these five models. All five have starting prices under $40,000, making them some of the most affordable SUVs in the market today.
BUYING CARS
Ellsworth American

On the Road Review: Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

In early November last year, Jeep Vice President Jim Morrison came to New England to present several of his latest products to the assembled media. The return of the Wagoneer, a larger three-row Grand Cherokee L, a plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4Xe, plus this week’s featured vehicle — the new Grand Cherokee. As one of the hottest brands in the industry — despite COVID, despite chip shortages, despite supply chain issues — Jeep is rapidly expanding marketshare.
CARS
Autoblog

Editors' Picks January 2022 | Ford Maverick, Jeep Grand Cherokee and more

This month, we awarded Editors' Pick awards to a number of totally redesigned, new models. Most notable of the bunch is the 2022 Ford Maverick. Ford took a chance on a new segment, and its execution is as close to perfect as we could hope for. The Hyundai Santa Cruz is a worthy competitor, though, and was also named an Editors' Pick. Also in this list, we have the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee. It's an excellent SUV, and it's only going to get better when the plug-in hybrid 4xe model hits the roads.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1976 Jeep Cherokee

Americans have been able to buy a vehicle called the Cherokee for most of the last half-century, though the size and even manufacturer of Cherokees has varied greatly during that period. Right now, your Jeep dealer can sell you a compact crossover Cherokee based on a Fiat platform and built by Stellantis, and the most iconic Cherokee remains the 1984-2001 XJ, which was designed by American Motors with a great deal of Renault input and (starting in 1987) built by Chrysler and then (starting in 1998) DaimlerChrysler. The first Cherokees were great big two-doors based on the Wagoneer, though, and they were built from the 1974 through 1983 model years. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those early Cherokees, photographed a couple of months back in a Denver-area self-service boneyard.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Gets EPA Range Rating

The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid has received official range and efficiency ratings from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The vehicle is equipped with a similar 17 kWh battery as the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, but is expected to have a higher all-electric range - by a few miles.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

