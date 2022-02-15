Did you know?

A man was arrested on Saturday afternoon following two random attacks in Lehigh Acres this month. SWFL Crime Stoppers says the suspect has been identified as Carlton Gary, 44. Authorities say Gary is suspected of a battery on a 40-year-old woman at a Dollar Tree store on Lee Boulevard on Jan. 13. Deputies say he randomly struck the victim inside the store without any provocation then walked out.

