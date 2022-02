Tonight, we will see two of the best teams in the NHL go to work. With the Carolina Hurricanes returning to their fortress at PNC Arena, they welcome one of the two teams that have beaten them twice this season as the Florida Panthers come to town, looking to complete the season sweep of the Canes. This game is going to be a great one and it’s one that can really outline weaknesses ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

