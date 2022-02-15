ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

By Harrison Gereau
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated an incorrect address for the home where Paislee was found, the story has been updated to reflect that change.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In 2019, Paislee Shultis, was reported missing, she was 4-years-old at the time. Investigators believed that the little girl had been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis, Jr.

After receiving a tip that the child could be held in a hidden location at 35 Fawn Road in Saugerties, police obtained a search warrant for the home. On February 14 at 8:06 p.m., Saugerties Police Officers, detectives, members of the New York State BCI, and State troopers entered and searched the home for the child. When they entered, the homeowner allegedly denied having seen the girl since she went missing in 2019.

Niskayuna man sentenced to prison for stealing money

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police said, they found both the girl and her alleged abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room. The child was transported to the Saugerties Police Department’s headquarters where she was met by paramedics and soon after released in good health.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7ZZ1_0eFFw8ha00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MtaU_0eFFw8ha00

Charges:

Kimberly Cooper, 33

  • second-degree custodial interference
  • second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

Cooper was also wanted on a warrant from the Ulster County Family Court. She was taken to the Ulster County Jail.

Kirk Shultis Jr., 32

  • first-degree custodial interference
  • first-degree endangering the welfare of a child

Kirk Shultis Sr., 57

  • first-degree custodial interference
  • endangering the welfare of a child
Green Island man arrest after shots fired

Both Shultis Jr. and Sr. were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. Orders of protection have been issued against all three defendants.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are still pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

