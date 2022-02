Q. Hi Honk: Why is the toll so extremely high for the portion on the southbound 15 tollway between Magnolia Avenue and Cajalco Road, which is a stretch of about 2.5 miles? I went through there on a recent Thursday at 2:20 p.m. and it was a whopping $11. It is so high that very few use that stretch, and that defeats the purpose of putting in the tollway altogether. This just creates a bottleneck at that portion on the adjacent, regular lanes of the 15 Freeway. This is the kind of red-meat question that you normally love to go after. I respectfully ask you to look into this and get to the bottom of this nonsense.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO