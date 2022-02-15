HOT* PUMA Kids Shoes Sale: $7.99 Slides, $11.99 Cleats, plus more!

I don’t love trudging around in winter weather, especially after several near-falls on treacherous black ice while walking Dolce, my 8-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. That’s why I’m adding ice cleats to my winter dog-walking uniform. Ice cleats (also known as ice spikes, crampons, Nanospikes, or Microspikes) attach to your shoes with rubber harnesses and/or straps and have spikes or screw heads that dig into the ice to keep walkers—and even runners—from slipping on ice and eating the pavement or suffering serious harm. In the U.S. alone, thousands of people are injured each year from falls on ice, slush, or snow.
Comments / 0