HOT* PUMA Kids Shoes Sale: $7.99 Slides, $11.99 Cleats, plus more!

With Christmas in the rearview mirror and Memorial Day seeming as though it's eons away, it can feel like there are few opportunities to score great deals on clothing and footwear right now. However, if you're a runner, you're in luck. Nordstrom has some amazing deals on running and fitness shoes right now from trusted brands like Nike, Asics, and Adidas. And it's not mere pennies you'll be saving on these top-rated sneakers, either—this sale includes discounts up to 50 percent off on select colors and sizes.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO