Country rock group Alabama coming to Charleston in April

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Country rock group Alabama is coming to Charleston in April 2022.

Alabama’s “50th Anniversary Tour” will be stopping in Charleston at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on April 14, 2022, according to their Facebook post.

According to a photo from the Charleston Coliseum’s Facebook page, Exile will be a special guest for the concert.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m., according to their post. You can purchase tickets by clicking here .

