A new residential community is headed to Waller County, according to a Jan. 15 press release from The Signorelli Co., a Texas-based real estate developer. Bluestem, a 365-acre development coming to Brookshire, will feature over 1,300 single-family homes on various homesite sizes. According to The Signorelli Co., the development is minutes from Katy as well as a recently announced Amazon facility. The community will also offer 64 acres of walking trails, reserves, green spaces, lakes and creeks. There will also be a 2-acre recreation space for residents.

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO