(UPDATED with video & more details from lawsuit + press conference) The family of slain Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has officially filed a wrongful-death lawsuit over the on-set shooting by Alec Baldwin that took the filmmaker’s life last October in New Mexico. “Halyna Hutchins deserved to live, and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints...

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO