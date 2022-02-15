My Little Pony Mega Friendship Collection Set for just $25! (Reg. $70)

Next month Renegade Game Studios is holding its next virtual Renegade Con, where they'll reveal new games, provide first looks at some of their most anticipated 2022 titles, and more. You can view the entire schedule for Friday and Saturday's events and panels below, but some of the highlights include a first look at their new game My Father's Work, a reveal of their World of Darkness roleplaying games, the first look at their My Little Pony games, and full looks at what is in store for their Power Rangers, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Vampire: The Masquerade lines. We'll even get some info on their Renegade Originals for this year, so there's plenty to get excited about.

