The article that ran at MontclairLocal.news on Feb. 7, “NJ ending schools mask mandate, but no decision in Montclair yet,” on the decision whether children will be masked in schools, states that “Superintendent Jonathan Ponds and Montclair Board of Education President Latifah Jannah both said Monday they are awaiting further guidance from the state and will meet with all stakeholders.” The students and parents in the Montclair Public Schools are the stakeholders. We should be deciding if our kids wear masks — not people who have no real skin in the game. If they really want the stakeholders to have a say, hold a vote. Easy peasy.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO