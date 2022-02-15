ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Report: DoorDash Will Increase Fees for McDonald's Locations That Are Slow and Mess Up Orders

By Emily Rella
New Haven Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe benefit of using a food delivery service when you’re starving is that you don’t physically have to go anywhere to pick up the food yourself, saving you time in exchange for a little extra money. Though apps and delivery services offer an estimated delivery time when...

Ledger-Enquirer

McDonald’s Adds a Taco Bell Favorite to Its Menu

When McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report veers away from variations on hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and varying kinds of chicken chunks, it tends to fail. McSpaghetti still exists in some global markets as does McPizza, but both failed spectacularly in the U.S. The fast-food giant has some items on...
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The new Burger King will have fewer menu items, but more Whopper

Burger King removed some items from its menu in December, including sundaes and a small cup for kids’ beverages. Not a lot of people noticed. The chain’s sales, which rose 1.8% in the quarter ended Dec. 31, showed no difference and there was little talk of it on social media.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is Why Walmart's In-Store Dining Options Are More Diverse Than Ever

Quenching your thirst at a Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts after a long day of weaving in and out of department store aisles may feel like second nature now, but shoppers didn't always have that luxury. Walmart, the world's largest retail store, has been keeping its customers happily fed for decades with in-store dining options. Luckily for loyal Walmart shoppers, the list of tasty choices is growing by the minute. The superstore previously had a partnership with McDonald's, but they're making room for a variety of new flavors and cuisines inside their stores (via RetailWire).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's UK Took The Chicken Big Mac Off The Menu

McDonald's — one of the world's most valuable brands, according to Forbes — offers varying menu items in its locations around the globe. These dishes are often developed based on each country's traditional cuisine, local consumers' tastes, and available ingredients. For example, if you ever find yourself in Japan, you can order a Gracoro Burger, which contains a deep-fried croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni, per Delish. In Malaysia, you can get your hands on a cookies and cream pie for dessert. Meanwhile, Aussies and Kiwis love to indulge in bubblegum-marshmallow McFlurries. There are currently McDonald's locations in 118 countries, according to the brand's website. In the United Kingdom alone, nearly 4 million customers per day treat themselves to "Maccy D's."
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Delivery#Food Drink#Mcdonald S Locations#Mcdonald#The Wall Street Journal
Fast Company

McDonald’s and DoorDash: Why the burger chain actually got a pretty good deal

The pandemic has rerouted McDonald’s business through exactly the channels you’d expect: toward the drive-thru lane and onto food-delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. To roll with it, McDonald’s has made adaptions on the fly, but the company hasn’t been able to stop profits from falling, life from becoming more hectic for stores, or the staffing shortages that followed COVID-19’s onset.
ECONOMY
Wave 3

Your Money: Childcare costs, Bird flu, Coinbase app, DoorDash and McDonald's fees

Your Money: Global oil market, Cruise ship COVID guidelines, Uber to take Bitcoin, New look candy hearts. Uber's CEO says it will absolutely accept Bitcoin as payment in the future. Also, oil is getting closer to $100 a barrel as tensions increase in Russia. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash and McDonald's negotiate new commission rates

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is planning to raise fees charged on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) restaurants that are slow to prepare orders while agreeing to lower its base commission rate for delivery to 11.6% vs a prior rate of 15.5%, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal. The rate and policy changes...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

McDonald's, Panera Stake Trademark Claims In The Metaverse

McDonald’s and Panera Bread have filed trademark applications to reserve the QSR space in the ever-expanding metaverse. The filings position both restaurant chains to potentially operate virtual restaurants where food and beverage orders placed in the metaverse would be fulfilled in the real world. Among other things that would...
BUSINESS
CNET

Grubhub Rolls Out Grubhub Goods Convenience Delivery Nationwide

Grubhub is expanding its Grubhub Goods convenience item delivery service nationwide, the food delivery company announced in a press release on Tuesday. The expansion is in collaboration with 7-Eleven and comes after a pilot of the concept in New York. With more than 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations throughout the US,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Takeaway.com Chief Denies Plan to Sell Grubhub

Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway, has said the company’s plan to delist its shares from the Nasdaq doesn’t mean it’s planning to sell Grubhub, Reuters reported Sunday (Feb. 13). The company announced the delisting last Tuesday (Feb. 8). At the time, Groen said it was...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Grubhub Announces Nationwide Launch of DashMart, Gopuff Competitor

As Uber Eats taps a range of celebrities to bring its non-food offerings into the mainstream, and as DoorDash leverages holiday anticipation to drive adoption of its retail options, Grubhub is joining the push to guide consumers toward non-restaurant categories with the expansion of its digital convenience store. The Chicago,...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

McDonald's Wants To Be The First Restaurant In The Metaverse

The concept of the metaverse has taken the tech world by storm. Wired explains that the metaverse consists of interactive virtual reality spaces that continue to exist and change, even when you don't interact with them, as well as augmented reality spaces. The space doesn't need to be exclusively accessed with VR goggles, either. The loose idea of the metaverse exists across videogames and computers, and even features a digital economy. According to CNBC, Walmart has plans to enter this new digital market and plans to start to "sell virtual goods." The brand plans to roll out their own NFTs, cryptocurrency, and more in tandem with their entrance to the metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

How McDonald's Inspired The Founders Of Burger King

Burger King first appeared on the "fast food" scene back in the early 1950s. It was reportedly founded by Keith Kramer and Matthew Burns in 1953 as a venture called Insta Burger King. There have been mixed reports, however, as to who officially started the chain, per Britannica. Regardless, Burger King grew throughout the 1950s and 1960s when it started franchising; the franchising process started in 1959, and by 1963, the brand had opened its first store in Puerto Rico.
RESTAURANTS

