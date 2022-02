Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams each had double-doubles to lead #23 Arkansas to a 76-57 victory at Missouri on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. Wade finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth career double-double (first as a Razorback) and Williams had 13 points and 11 boards for his eighth double-double on the year and eighth in his last 12 games). However, Arkansas was led by Stanley Umude’s 23 points, tying a career-high with six 3-pointers made (6-of-9).

BASKETBALL ・ 16 HOURS AGO