The National Milk Producers Federation has released its survey results for the creation of Version 5.0 of the Animal Care Program. This national survey was sent out to nearly all industry and related dairy stakeholders with the opportunity for them to provide input. The Animal Care Program is revised once every three years and it seems that this time around it may only see some minor adjustments. Vice-President of the National Dairy Farm Program Emily Yeiserstepp says that the survey results indicated that producers are for the most part happy with the success of version 4.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO