The Arnold Clark Cup will be a critical test for the Lionesses ahead of this summer’s home Euros, believes Ella Toone. The Manchester United forward and her England squad will face world number six side Canada on Thursday in Middlesbrough for the first of three matches in the brand-new international tournament. And for an England squad who went undefeated and outscored their opponents 53-0 in six autumn World Cup qualifiers, the chance to take on the Olympic gold medallists and two other top-ten sides in Germany and Spain is a vital test of the Lionesses’ prowess. “It’s really important,”...

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO