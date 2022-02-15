Swan Lake To Open Gates March 5th

Miami, FL – February 11, 2022 – Miami City Ballet celebrated the opening of its 2021/22 season with the North American premiere of famed choreographer Alexei Ratmansky’s Swan Lake at the Adrienne Arsht Center, the largest production in the company’s history. Guests including MCB Board Members, philanthropists, and supporters attended a private, outdoor post-performance reception on Thomson Plaza, sponsored by Van Cleef & Arpels. Attendees sipped on wine courtesy of Marqués de Riscal Wines. MCB Board Chair Jeffrey Davis addressed the attendees, thanking sponsors and donors for their support of Miami City Ballet, and introduced Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez. Lourdes spoke about how momentous bringing the Swan Lake production to South Florida is and introduced choreographer Alexei Ratmanksy and set and costumer Jérôme Kaplan, who made remarks.
Comments / 0