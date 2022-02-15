ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Lake To Open Gates March 5th

By Tom Tingerthal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gates at Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge will swing open for the public on March 5th Refuge Manager Steve Whitson says the Refuge is closed annually from late October to the first Saturday of March to allow for undisturbed habitat for migrating and wintering waterfowl. Whitson says once...

