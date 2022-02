The ongoing checks at local convenience stores to ensure they are not selling alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age resulted in one arrest on Thursday, February 10, 2022. 40-year old David Ware of Lakeland, who is employed by the Marathon store at 4225 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland, was charged with the misdemeanor crime after he allowed an 18-year old to purchase a 16-ounce Budweiser Light.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO