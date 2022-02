Like millions of other people, Becky and Frank Gabriele and Sharon and Bob Voelzke discovered a love for pickleball after the pandemic started. The neighboring Yardley, Pennsylvania, couples played the mix of tennis, ping pong and badminton in their cul-de-sac in 2020. A makeshift court only required a net and tape. Soon enough, the retired empty-nesters were pickleballing every day. The quartet’s desire to play didn’t die down as winter approached, but indoor options were lacking. So the friends became business partners.

YARDLEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO