Sports

On a night when all the noise was about Kamila Valieva, she had nothing to say

By Les Carpenter
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — The room where the media meets the figure skaters at the Beijing Olympics is about 50 feet by 50 feet. It is located under the Capital Indoor Stadium stands, connected to the arena ice by a tunnel and a set of glass doors. A winding pathway, with light metal...

www.washingtonpost.com

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
State
Connecticut State
San Francisco Chronicle

Why can Kamila Valieva skate when Sha’Carri Richardson was forced to sit?

Sha’Carri Richardson demands to know why she was banned from the Olympics for smoking marijuana, but a Russian figure skater has been cleared for quadruple-jump takeoff despite testing positive recently for a banned substance. The answer is simple. You don’t have to be a legal scholar to know that...
Fox News

All eyes on Kamila Valieva as Olympic women's figure skating begins

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was on the ice for a final run-through of her short program hours before one of the most-anticipated events of the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Valieva looked confident and calm in a glittering purple dress, although she fell hard on a triple axel during the session.
POPSUGAR

Sha'Carri Richardson Isn't Holding Back About the Kamila Valieva Decision, Nor Should She

Kamila Valieva will continue to compete at the 2022 Olympics after a positive doping test, and to say the figure skating world has thoughts on it would be an understatement. "I can't condone the decision," said NBC commentator and Olympian Johnny Weir. "I believe this will leave a permanent scar on our sport," said fellow commentator and Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski. Adam Rippon called the upcoming women's competition, where Valieva is expected to contend for gold, "a complete joke."
Washington Post

Even if Kamila Valieva wins, she will be defined by what she has lost

BEIJING — The girl was gone, nearly all gone, 15 years old and absent an adolescent spirit. Maybe most of the child in Kamila Valieva had vanished earlier, but the isolation of precocious talent is different from infamy. On the saddest night of the Beijing Winter Olympics, with every probing eye locked on her, a teenager was made a renegade.
AFP

Fresh twist in Valieva doping scandal after three substances claim

Kamila Valieva's Beijing Olympics doping controversy took a fresh twist Wednesday after media reported that the Russian skater had three substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the scandal. The 15-year-old figure skater topped the short programme on Tuesday to put herself in prime position to win the women's singles competition when it concludes on Thursday, bursting into tears afterwards and refusing to talk to journalists. Valieva's case has overshadowed the Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she should not be suspended despite failing a drugs test in December, although she has not been cleared of doping and still faces further investigation. Games testing authorities said last week that the teenager tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance.
