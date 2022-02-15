Least educated counties in Alabama
The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.
To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. C ensus Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percentage of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.
Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Alabama.
#50. Sumter County
– 21.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($15,511 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.4% ($24,277)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($23,285)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($31,761)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($44,972)
#49. Macon County
– 20.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($22,188 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.2% ($29,177)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($24,845)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($41,435)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($53,088)
#48. Marshall County
– 19.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($23,934 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.1% ($27,458)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($32,058)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($45,597)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,943)
#47. Calhoun County
– 18.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($19,845 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.8% ($28,967)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($32,907)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($43,864)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($54,938)
#46. Tallapoosa County
– 18.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($23,204 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.7% ($28,667)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($31,778)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($47,390)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($64,402)
#45. Dale County
– 18.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($22,967 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.3% ($25,841)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($35,579)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($43,855)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($53,448)
#44. Colbert County
– 18.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($22,901 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.8% ($31,038)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($35,931)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($46,389)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($55,248)
#43. Etowah County
– 17.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($21,450 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.9% ($27,631)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($31,400)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($42,642)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,774)
#42. Russell County
– 17.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($26,455 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,300)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($31,106)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($52,238)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,366)
#41. Crenshaw County
– 17.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.8% ($17,358 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.5% ($31,370)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.2% ($31,847)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($41,103)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($55,521)
#40. Henry County
– 17.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($23,611 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.6% ($25,741)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($37,294)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($41,977)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($50,603)
#39. Randolph County
– 16.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($26,831 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.9% ($30,953)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($33,295)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($43,177)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($51,233)
#38. Butler County
– 16.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($18,865 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.2% ($25,604)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($27,859)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($41,818)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,619)
#37. St. Clair County
– 16.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($24,878 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.6% ($36,650)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($41,672)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($52,458)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($58,760)
#36. Marengo County
– 16.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($33,444 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38% ($26,665)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($33,223)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($51,111)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($56,935)
#35. Cleburne County
– 15.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($21,776 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38% ($35,766)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($34,813)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($41,359)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($50,270)
#34. Covington County
– 15.3% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($23,504 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.3% ($29,993)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($32,595)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($42,953)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($52,813)
#33. Talladega County
– 15% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($18,602 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.7% ($30,512)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($33,284)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($48,705)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($53,480)
#32. Dallas County
– 14.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($20,409 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.9% ($30,036)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($28,516)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($35,742)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($45,841)
#31. Lowndes County
– 14.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.6% ($16,488 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.6% ($26,498)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($32,468)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($52,779)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,049)
#30. Hale County
– 14.2% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($15,524 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.4% ($29,308)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.4% ($29,022)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($29,656)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($52,895)
#29. Pickens County
– 14.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($13,841 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.2% ($29,275)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($30,770)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($40,938)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($53,373)
#28. Jackson County
– 14% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($22,909 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41% ($30,304)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($32,620)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($47,917)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($56,883)
#27. Franklin County
– 14% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.8% ($22,192 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.6% ($30,425)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($35,361)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($36,786)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($54,099)
#26. Cullman County
– 13.9% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($26,867 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.1% ($30,623)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($33,263)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($45,093)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($57,398)
#25. Monroe County
– 13.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($29,917 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.2% ($27,229)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($32,976)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($48,454)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($61,510)
#24. Chambers County
– 13.3% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($21,471 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($28,693)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($33,170)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($45,224)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($50,000)
#23. Blount County
– 13.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($25,694 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.4% ($32,500)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($39,641)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($53,443)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($54,353)
#22. DeKalb County
– 13% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 25.2% ($22,623 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.2% ($30,264)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($32,291)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($43,095)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($52,402)
#21. Conecuh County
– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($32,396 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 51.1% ($26,030)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.5% ($23,116)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($42,375)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($60,651)
#20. Cherokee County
– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($20,663 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($31,320)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($31,806)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.6% ($45,110)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($55,533)
#19. Coosa County
– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20% ($19,091 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($26,776)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($32,120)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($46,382)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($67,589)
#18. Marion County
– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($21,222 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.8% ($25,226)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($30,997)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($37,237)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($50,639)
#17. Winston County
– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($24,762 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.2% ($26,818)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($30,565)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($38,896)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($48,421)
#16. Washington County
– 12.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,913 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.1% ($32,947)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($37,539)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($44,385)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($41,412)
#15. Chilton County
– 12.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($27,072 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.4% ($30,436)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($37,603)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($54,906)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,250)
#14. Lawrence County
– 12.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($26,458 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.2% ($34,313)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($40,947)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($50,957)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($54,674)
#13. Escambia County
– 12.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.8% ($25,404 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.7% ($27,273)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25% ($30,672)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($44,306)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($53,443)
#12. Geneva County
– 12.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($15,296 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($23,911)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($38,578)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($46,045)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($55,466)
#11. Wilcox County
– 12.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 23.6% ($20,909 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.5% ($26,776)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.5% ($25,708)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($46,875)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($43,590)
#10. Fayette County
– 12.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($21,779 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.3% ($29,044)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($31,667)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($53,528)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($55,375)
#9. Clarke County
– 12.2% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($26,601 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.8% ($35,566)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($41,345)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($40,144)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($52,969)
#8. Bullock County
– 12.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 25.3% ($28,615 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($26,992)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($30,229)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($44,539)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($75,294)
#7. Lamar County
– 11.9% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($30,589 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.8% ($33,855)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($36,375)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($46,083)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($54,890)
#6. Choctaw County
– 11.9% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($30,259 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($32,821)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($30,691)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($41,618)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($55,149)
#5. Barbour County
– 11.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 26.8% ($23,099 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.6% ($23,750)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($27,309)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($50,152)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($58,209)
#4. Walker County
– 11.3% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($22,299 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.5% ($30,196)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($37,396)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($46,276)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($54,559)
#3. Clay County
– 10.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 23.4% ($17,301 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.8% ($32,168)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($33,596)
– Bachelor’s degree: 5.9% ($42,188)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($48,661)
#2. Bibb County
– 10.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($22,044 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.9% ($26,829)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($27,833)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($42,688)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($63,393)
#1. Greene County
– 10.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.8% ($8,462 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.6% ($25,263)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($26,274)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.1% ($25,375)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($37,500)
