Members of the Legislature finished the third week of the regular legislative session having taken a big step toward diversifying the state’s energy economy. The House completed legislative action Jan. 31 on Senate Bill 4, sending it to the Governor for action. The bill repeals a 26-year law the Legislature had enacted to ban nuclear power and allows for the possibility of nuclear energy production rounding out West Virginia’s power portfolio, and indicating to the global economy that the state is successfully transitioning its economy. I voted no as nuclear power is very expensive and I strive to keep energy reliable and affordable. Currently utility prices are high. The bill only removes the ban however, so it would be a long time before this is enacted and I am sure only small modular reactor would be considered.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO