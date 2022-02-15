Huntsville church distributing free food boxes this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday.
Members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville will begin handing out 300 boxes beginning at 8 a.m.
The boxes will have both nonperishable and fresh food items. One box will be given to each vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you need a box, just remain in your vehicle for drive-thru pick-up service
The church is located at 315 Winchester Road in Huntsville.

