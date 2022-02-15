Axelrod stepping down as head of UChicago’s Institute of Politics

Reining in congressional stock traders: The latest D.C. Memo, by Ted Cox. Members of Congress speculating on the stock market has become a hot-button issue in Washington, because it’s an election year and also because senators and representatives were caught using insider information on the COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage. That's according to Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who has one of the leading proposals to ban the practice.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO