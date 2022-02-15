ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Minds + Machines Group

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

Minds + Machines Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to the expected cancellation of trading on AIM for Minds + Machines Group (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 17 February 2022. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Geopolitical tensions set to weigh on FTSE

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a weaker open on Thursday as worries about the Russia-Ukraine situation returned. The FTSE 100 was called to open 33 points lower at 7,570. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Despite yesterday's rebound by US markets, which saw stocks pullback most of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 30,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Georgia Capital (CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC ("Georgia Capital" - LSE: CGEO LN) announces that on 17 February 2022, Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of Georgia Capital plc the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the "Repurchased Shares") pursuant to the Georgia Capital share buyback and cancellation programme which commenced on 10 August 2021 (the "Buyback Programme").
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Shield Therapeutics shares fall as guides for sharp 2021 revenue drop

(Alliance News) - Shield Therapeutics PLC's shares tumbled on Thursday after a trading update revealed a substantial, but expected, fall in revenue. The Newcastle, England-based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company said revenue for 2021 was expected to be GBP1.5 million, plummeting by 86% on revenues of GBP10.4 million. However, Shield noted this was "in line with market expectations".
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Yourgene wins UK approval for Clarigene Covid test

Yourgene Health PLC - Manchester-based molecular diagnostics company - Wins approval for Clarigene Covid test from UK Health Security Agency under the Medical Devices Regulations 2021 as it pertains to new Covid Test Device Approvals. Will be included in government register of approved products. Was achieved after "extended timeline", but did not impact Yourgene revenue which did not rely on Clarigene sales or regulatory approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

Arena Events Group

Arena Events Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Arena Events Group (UK, constituent) by Theta Bidco Ltd (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Liontrust shareholders upset; RTW adds to portfolio

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Liontrust Asset Management PLC - FTSE 250-listed London-based investment fund manager - Nearly 46% of shareholders vote against company's director remuneration policy at general meeting on Wednesday. Over 44% vote against adoption of the LTIP plan rules. "While the two resolutions were passed, the Remuneration Committee is acutely conscious of the votes against and will reflect on feedback from those shareholders. The company will continue its policy of full transparency with proactive engagement with its shareholders on aspects of remuneration going forward. In line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, we will provide an update within six months of this general meeting," company says. Notes it "undertook extensive and positive engagement" with its top 20 shareholders on the pay proposals ahead of the meeting.
AGRICULTURE
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Lancashire Holdings (LRE)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding. LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. The Company announces that, on 15 February 2022, Natalie Kershaw, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer exercised 21,032 Restricted Share Awards...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Clean Power Hydrogen debuts on AIM market trading up 30%

(Alliance News) - Shares in Clean Power Hydrogen PLC rose more than 30% as they started trading on London's AIM market on Wednesday, following an initial public offering that raised less than first hoped. CPH2 is a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company based in Doncaster, England. It has developed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Sale of Retained Bonds

T.H.F.C. (Funding No.3) Plc - REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT. T.H.F.C. (Funding No.3) Plc 5.2% Secured Bonds due 2043/45 (the "Bonds") T.H.F.C. (Funding No.3) Plc (the Issuer) is pleased to announce that it intends to sell Retained Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of up to £31,000,000 in the coming weeks subject to market to conditions, and potentially in a number of tranches.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Sanne Group Plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen muted as investors mull inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors digest the latest UK inflation data. The FTSE 100 was called to open just two points higher at 7,611. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that inflation hit a 30-year high...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ultra Electronics (ULE)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for System1 Group (SYS1)

System1 Group PLC (AIM: SYS1) ("System1" or the "Company") System1 Group PLC, the marketing decision-making platform, announces that it has made the following purchases of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from Canaccord Genuity Limited on the London Stock Exchange pursuant to the Share Buyback Programme announced on 7 January 2022.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks edge lower on doubts over Russia pullback

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London on Wednesday ended on a subdued note amid doubts over the reported pullback of Russian forces from the Ukraine borders. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg indicated that major questions persist about Russia's announcement Tuesday that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border. "It...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

AEW UK REIT acquires nightclub in Cardiff for GBP3.6 million

(Alliance News) - AEW UK REIT PLC on Wednesday announced that acquisition of the PRYZM nightclub in Cardiff, Wales, for GBP3.6 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 8%. The nightclub provides 39,649 square feet of nightclub and bar accommodation, and is single-let to a subsidiary of nightclub owner and operator Rekom UK.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks muted as inflation hits fresh 30-year high

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday amid easing geopolitical tensions, as data showed UK inflation hit a fresh 30-year high in January. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,612.53, while sterling was 0.2% firmer against the dollar at...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Alphawave Ip (AWE)

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 9. Information in relation to the...
STOCKS

