Minds + Machines Group

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Liontrust Asset Management PLC - FTSE 250-listed London-based investment fund manager - Nearly 46% of shareholders vote against company's director remuneration policy at general meeting on Wednesday. Over 44% vote against adoption of the LTIP plan rules. "While the two resolutions were passed, the Remuneration Committee is acutely conscious of the votes against and will reflect on feedback from those shareholders. The company will continue its policy of full transparency with proactive engagement with its shareholders on aspects of remuneration going forward. In line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, we will provide an update within six months of this general meeting," company says. Notes it "undertook extensive and positive engagement" with its top 20 shareholders on the pay proposals ahead of the meeting.

