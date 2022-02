SPOILER warning. Spoilers follow for the newest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, "Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger." While the title of Wednesday's new The Book of Boba Fett episode sounds mysterious, the episode offers the answer. The stranger from the desert is Cad Bane, the notorious and feared Duros bounty hunter who has been operating since before the Clone Wars. Here he's depicted as hired muscle the Pykes are using to intimidate (or eliminate) anyone who objects to the Syndicate running spice through Tatooine. However, his history with Boba Fett and his allies goes deeper.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO