FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD

With the Fed ready to raise rates, most likely for a series of increases, investors should be aware of how various funds did under similar circumstances. Over the last 25 years, there have been four periods during which the Fed expressed concern over inflation, just like they have now, and started to raise short-term rates. Without a doubt, we will soon be in the 5th such period starting this March with inflation running quite hot.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO