FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD

* U.S. stock indexes sharply higher: FANGs, chips outperform. * Tech leads S&P sector gainers; energy weakest group. * Dollar slips; gold off >1%, crude off ~4%; bitcoin rallies. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumps to ~2.04%. Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought...
* U.S. stock indexes sharply higher; SOX index up ~4.5%. * Tech leads S&P sector gainers; energy sole loser. * Dollar slips; gold off, crude off ~4%; bitcoin rallies. Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
With the Fed ready to raise rates, most likely for a series of increases, investors should be aware of how various funds did under similar circumstances. Over the last 25 years, there have been four periods during which the Fed expressed concern over inflation, just like they have now, and started to raise short-term rates. Without a doubt, we will soon be in the 5th such period starting this March with inflation running quite hot.
Bank of Mexico, US Dollar, Mexican Peso, USD/MXN, Federal Reserve – Talking Points. The Bank of Mexico elected to raise the country’s benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday, bringing the overnight rate to 6%. The rate hike was in line with street expectations, as the country battles rampant inflation. 4 board members voted to hike to 6%, with just one member voting for a 25 basis point hike to 5.75%.
USD/CHF gained strong traction on Friday, though the move up lacked any obvious catalyst. A softer risk tone could benefit the safe-haven CHF and cap gains amid the USD selling bias. The focus remains on the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data, or NFP report. The USD/CHF pair...
Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. The Company announces that it has purchased a total of 20,500 ordinary...
U.S. stocks moved lower Wednesday, after snapping a three-day losing streak last night on easing tensions between Russian and Ukraine, as investors resume their inflation and rate focus ahead of a key reading of retail sales prior to the start of trading. January retail sales, in fact, soared well past...
(Alliance News) - SmartSpace Software PLC on Tuesday said it recorded full-year revenue growth in financial 2022 due to a "strong" performance in its SwipedOn and Space Connect businesses. In response, shares were up 6.1% at 70.00 pence each on Tuesday midday in London. The Suffolk, England-based software company registered...
(Reuters) – Countries throughout Asia are climbing out from under the economic rubble of COVID-19 and looking for cost-effective ways to upgrade their militaries, defence companies said on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow this week. On the eve of the show, Indonesia said it would order 42 Dassault...
* U.S. stock indexes sharply higher: FANGs, chips outperform. * Tech leads S&P sector gainers; energy sole loser. * Dollar slips; gold off >1%, crude off ~5%; bitcoin rallies. Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
* Major U.S. equity index futures red, but off worst levels. * Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov proposed continued. Feb 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ 100 FUTURES BOUNCE, BUT...
(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors digest the latest UK inflation data. The FTSE 100 was called to open just two points higher at 7,611. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that inflation hit a 30-year high...
(Alliance News) - European equities were mixed midday Wednesday as a tense situation on the Ukraine border and a staggering UK inflation figure saw trepidation creep in, with markets surrendering earlier gains. Western nations on Wednesday cast doubt on whether Russia has withdrawn troops from the area around Ukraine. The...
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.02.2022. Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release16 February 2022 at 21:00 EET. Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.02.2022. Espoo, Finland – On 16 February 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:. Trading venue (MIC Code)Number...
SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. JPMorgan Russian Securities PLC, up 5.5% at 696.00 pence, 12-month range 590.00p-894.00p. Shares in the Russia-focused equity fund rise after falling 2.1% on Monday amid the threat of war. Russia has begun withdrawing troops deployed in the south and west of the country, near Ukraine's border, back to their permanent bases, the Defence Ministry says on Tuesday, without giving an exact number.
(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Tuesday as worries about tensions between Russia and Ukraine eased. The FTSE 100 was up 0.8% at 7,587.78. Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "First signs that Russia may be pulling...
At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 58.52 at 7590.11 points, a movement of 0.78%, showing a average rise in the market. International Airlines (IAG) was a heavily traded share, with around £3,289.2m (0.349%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 81.00% of the companies in the...
(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in positive territory on Tuesday, as concerns around tensions between Russia and Ukraine eased. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 1.03% at 7,608.92, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 1.09% at 21,852.51. Sterling was in the red, however, last trading down 0.01% on...
* U.S. stock indexes sharply higher; SOX index jumps 5.5%. * Tech leads S&P sector gainers; utilities, energy dip. * Dollar slips; gold off, crude off ~4%; bitcoin gains. Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Megacap stocks, banks among top premarket gainers. * Futures up: Dow 1.11%, S&P 1.56%, Nasdaq 2.13% (Adds comment, details; updates prices) Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures...
Comments / 0