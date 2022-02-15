ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD

Life Style Extra
 1 day ago

UK Regulatory announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Chip stocks surge after Intel unveils $5.4 bln Tower deal

* U.S. stock indexes sharply higher: FANGs, chips outperform. * Tech leads S&P sector gainers; energy weakest group. * Dollar slips; gold off >1%, crude off ~4%; bitcoin rallies. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumps to ~2.04%. Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Short selling consumer discretionary stocks running hot

* U.S. stock indexes sharply higher; SOX index up ~4.5%. * Tech leads S&P sector gainers; energy sole loser. * Dollar slips; gold off, crude off ~4%; bitcoin rallies. Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

How Popular Funds And ETFs Have Previously Fared When Rates Rose

With the Fed ready to raise rates, most likely for a series of increases, investors should be aware of how various funds did under similar circumstances. Over the last 25 years, there have been four periods during which the Fed expressed concern over inflation, just like they have now, and started to raise short-term rates. Without a doubt, we will soon be in the 5th such period starting this March with inflation running quite hot.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

USD/MXN Points Lower As Bank of Mexico Raises Overnight Rate by 0.50%

Bank of Mexico, US Dollar, Mexican Peso, USD/MXN, Federal Reserve – Talking Points. The Bank of Mexico elected to raise the country’s benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday, bringing the overnight rate to 6%. The rate hike was in line with street expectations, as the country battles rampant inflation. 4 board members voted to hike to 6%, with just one member voting for a 25 basis point hike to 5.75%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Dgap#Eqs Group Ag
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. The Company announces that it has purchased a total of 20,500 ordinary...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

SmartSpace Software shares rise on annual revenue growth

(Alliance News) - SmartSpace Software PLC on Tuesday said it recorded full-year revenue growth in financial 2022 due to a "strong" performance in its SwipedOn and Space Connect businesses. In response, shares were up 6.1% at 70.00 pence each on Tuesday midday in London. The Suffolk, England-based software company registered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
mix929.com

Asia’s militaries hunt for smart buys amid COVID funding crunch

(Reuters) – Countries throughout Asia are climbing out from under the economic rubble of COVID-19 and looking for cost-effective ways to upgrade their militaries, defence companies said on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow this week. On the eve of the show, Indonesia said it would order 42 Dassault...
MILITARY
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Buy small cap growth, but...

* U.S. stock indexes sharply higher: FANGs, chips outperform. * Tech leads S&P sector gainers; energy sole loser. * Dollar slips; gold off >1%, crude off ~5%; bitcoin rallies. Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq 100 Futures bounce, but still battered

* Major U.S. equity index futures red, but off worst levels. * Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov proposed continued. Feb 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ 100 FUTURES BOUNCE, BUT...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen muted as investors mull inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors digest the latest UK inflation data. The FTSE 100 was called to open just two points higher at 7,611. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that inflation hit a 30-year high...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks struggle as NATO doubts Russia withdrawal

(Alliance News) - European equities were mixed midday Wednesday as a tense situation on the Ukraine border and a staggering UK inflation figure saw trepidation creep in, with markets surrendering earlier gains. Western nations on Wednesday cast doubt on whether Russia has withdrawn troops from the area around Ukraine. The...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Nokia Ord (0HAF)

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.02.2022. Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release16 February 2022 at 21:00 EET. Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.02.2022. Espoo, Finland – On 16 February 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:. Trading venue (MIC Code)Number...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: JPMorgan Russian rises amid troop pullback

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. JPMorgan Russian Securities PLC, up 5.5% at 696.00 pence, 12-month range 590.00p-894.00p. Shares in the Russia-focused equity fund rise after falling 2.1% on Monday amid the threat of war. Russia has begun withdrawing troops deployed in the south and west of the country, near Ukraine's border, back to their permanent bases, the Defence Ministry says on Tuesday, without giving an exact number.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as geopolitical tensions ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Tuesday as worries about tensions between Russia and Ukraine eased. The FTSE 100 was up 0.8% at 7,587.78. Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "First signs that Russia may be pulling...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 15/02/2022

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 58.52 at 7590.11 points, a movement of 0.78%, showing a average rise in the market. International Airlines (IAG) was a heavily traded share, with around £3,289.2m (0.349%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 81.00% of the companies in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks firmer as Ukraine concerns ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in positive territory on Tuesday, as concerns around tensions between Russia and Ukraine eased. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 1.03% at 7,608.92, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 1.09% at 21,852.51. Sterling was in the red, however, last trading down 0.01% on...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street ends sharply higher as war fears recede

* U.S. stock indexes sharply higher; SOX index jumps 5.5%. * Tech leads S&P sector gainers; utilities, energy dip. * Dollar slips; gold off, crude off ~4%; bitcoin gains. Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy