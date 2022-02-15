The Michigan Connection To Chicago’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre

If it ain't broke... Bud's Bar is returning to Schoolcraft, and the new owners will keep the familiar name and the iconic sign when they reopen this spring. The small town of Schoolcraft was shocked when Bud's Bar unexpectedly closed in 2019. That a local favorite would close on Superbowl Sunday with no advance notice to customers or staff is unbelievable. A fixture since 1952, Bud's became famous for their olive burgers (with green and black olives, plus bleu cheese) and the Bud Burger stacked high with ham, pepper-jack cheese, green olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Then, the Coronavirus pandemic happened and disrupted many businesses, hitting local restaurants hard. Bud's Bar survived the shutdown, but then suddenly shut the doors.
