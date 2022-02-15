The Michigan Connection To Chicago’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre

There is a cemetery I have passed by so many times on my way to Battle Creek that has always turned my head. This cemetery seems to be in the middle of nowhere and is one of the smallest ones I've ever seen, and may be the smallest in the county, perhaps, the state. The Howlandsburg Cemetery is on the south side of the road off of G Ave in Augusta, MI and is a very old cemetery which seems to be a complete mystery, since there was very little I could find about it, its origins and history and why that area of all places was chosen.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO