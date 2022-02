According to reports, Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor is accused of firing a single bullet that hit Hutchins’ – who passed away – exited her body, and then struck director Joel Souza, who survived. At the same time as Hutchins’ family sues Baldwin, new details about what happened have come to light. In a new, chilling video, the moment Alec Baldwin allegedly pulled the trigger of the prop gun is included.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO