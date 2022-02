After trailing by as many as 16 in the first half, the Tigers clawed their way back to defeat Lawrence North 53-47 in a game of back and forth runs. With 4:00 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Tigers had eight points. That is not a typo. 8 points. Lawrence North held a commanding 24-8 lead midway through the second. Lawrence North’s 2-3 zone was stifling Fishers through the first twelve minutes of the contest. The Tigers were content to pass the ball around the perimeter and shoot threes, which were not falling in the first half, and did not get the ball inside vs. the Wildcats length and athleticism in their zone.

FISHERS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO