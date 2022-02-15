ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re Drooling Over This New Line of Denim From Celeb-Favorite Maternity Brand HATCH

By Rita Templeton
 1 day ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding an amazing pair of jeans can be tricky. But finding an amazing pair of maternity jeans can feel practically impossible when your body is changing on the daily. Even though they’re usually a pre-pregnancy wardrobe staple, a good pair of maternity jeans is like a legendary creature you’ve heard about, but never actually seen.

Friends, they’re out there. Just ask Meghan Markle, Mila Kunis, Gwen Stefani, Olivia Wilde and more celeb moms-to-be who have been sighted in the wild wearing maternity jeans from HATCH . If people weren’t already obsessed with this celebrity-loved label, they will be — because HATCH just launched a brand new denim collection that takes the impeccable fit and style of their original denim and elevates it to new heights. Even better, their new collection is almost 30% lower in price than its existing lineup, making this premium maternity denim more accessible to those of us who, well, aren’t celebrity moms.

HATCH maternity jeans’ ingenious “wedge” design is made from the same stretchy, ultra-soft fabric as its cult-favorite Before, During and After Legging , which means it snugly and comfortably accommodates a baby bump of any size. And the new collection’s overalls, denim jacket, and denim shirt feel stylish, not schlumpy. We want it all, TBH.

Here are some key pieces from the collection that you’re going to want, too.

HATCH Slim Maternity Jean

Skinny jeans are a wardrobe basic, and these are available in four washes — so whether you prefer dark or light denim, HATCH has you covered with just the right amount of stretch.

HATCH Slim Maternity Jean

$178.00


HATCH Crop Maternity Jean

Available in three washes, these cute crops are proof that you don’t have to sacrifice style for wearability while you’re pregnant. The indigo and white washes have an on-trend raw hem, while the light wash has a more traditional style.

HATCH Crop Maternity Jean

$198.00


HATCH Boyfriend Maternity Jean

If comfy and lived-in is your vibe, these boyfriend maternity jeans are right up your alley. With a slouchy-yet-chic fit, available in two washes, they’re sure to be your new (old) favorites.

HATCH Boyfriend Maternity Jean

$198.00


HATCH Cut Off Maternity Short

If you’re gonna be bumpin’ along into the warmer months (or you’re lucky enough to live in a climate where it’s balmy year-round), these super-cute cutoff shorts are going to be a huge part of your warm-weather wardrobe rotation. The stacked hem (longer in the back and shorter in the front) ensures extra coverage.

HATCH Cut Off Maternity Short

$148.00


HATCH Denim Maternity Shirt

This light wash denim shirt is adorable paired with any kind of pants. It’s lightweight yet substantial, made of organic cotton with a snap-button closure that makes nursing a cinch.

HATCH Denim Maternity Shirt

$168.00


HATCH Classic Maternity Jean Jacket

Pictured here with the denim maternity shirt seen above, this jean jacket — with classic denim styling details — is one piece that you can wear not only during pregnancy, but beyond.

HATCH Classic Maternity Jean Jacket

$198.00


HATCH Denim Maternity Overall

Nobody can rock a pair of overalls as adorably as someone sporting a baby bump, and these have adjustable side buttons and straps for a perfect fit throughout your entire pregnancy. The back waistband offers not only extra stretchability and comfort, but flattering shape.

HATCH Maternity Overalls

$248.00


As if we needed more to love about HATCH denim, their maternity jeans feature a sentimental surprise: a custom-designed interior panel where you can write your due date (aww!). And the tags on each piece are made from seed paper — that you can actually plant, water, and grow into a beautiful wildflower.

With free shipping on all orders over $150 and 10% off your first order, there’s no better time to level up your maternity style!

