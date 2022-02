The rankings from the ski jumping portion of the large hill/10km Nordic combined competition had no impact on predicting the winner of the overall event. Norway’s Joergen Graabak performed a final jump off the large hill ramp that put him in 12th place. He rallied in the 10km cross-country race to win Olympic gold after starting 2:07 minutes behind his compatriot Jarl Magnus Riiber. Graabak crossed the line at 27:13.3 and previously won gold in the large hill/10km event at the 2014 Games in Sochi at 22:45.5. His gold medal on Tuesday solidified him as the first two-time winner of the large hill/10km competition in Olympic history.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO