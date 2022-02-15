ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s best soundbar deal slashes Anker Nebula with Fire TV and Alexa to $130

By Maren Estrada
 1 day ago
People love soundbars for so many different reasons, not the least of which is affordability. A decent surround sound speaker system will easily set you back $500 or even more. But a really good soundbar can be had for less than half that price, especially with Amazon’s best soundbar deals.

For example, best-in-class Bose soundbars start at just $249 for room-filling premium sound. Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, you can get a great entry-level model like this top-rated TV soundbar for just $39.99.

How crazy is that?!

Are you looking to spice things up a bit with some awesome added features? If so, you still don’t have to spend the $400 or $500 on a high-end model. That’s because we’ve got a fantastic deal for you to check out today.

Anker’s Nebula Soundbar offers a big audio upgrade compared to the speakers that are built into most TVs. Also, it has Fire TV software and an Alexa voice remote, so you get the full experience.

Head over to Amazon right now and you can score one at a new all-time low price thanks to a great discount.

Amazon’s best soundbar deal

Want the best possible streaming experience and premium sound quality without spending thousands of dollars on an ultra-high-end TV? You’re going to need two things that don’t come in the box with your television.

First, you’ll need a streaming media player that supports all the apps and games you might want. Smart TV platforms will never support as many apps as Roku, Apple, and Amazon.

Then, of course, you need a soundbar. The only televisions with decent speakers are priced way out of most people’s budgets. They’re definitely out of my budget, too.

But why spend that kind of cash anyway when you can get even better sound for a few hundred dollars with a soundbar?

Nebula soundbar with Fire TV & Alexa is on sale

Thankfully, there’s now a great way to kill both of those birds with one stone. Plus, you’ll get voice control functionality with the included Alexa voice remote just like you would with an Echo Dot. Now you’re killing three birds with one stone! It’s an awesome device called the Nebula Soundbar made by Anker, and you’re going to love it.

This popular Fire TV Edition soundbar features two main drivers as well as two subwoofers for a total of 100W of crisp, clear sound. It has deep bass that’s still clear at higher volumes, so it’s the perfect companion for movie night. There’s also a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in, so you don’t need a separate streaming media player to watch all your favorite content. On top of all that, it supports Alexa voice control.

All those features come in a sleek package that used to retail for $230. Recently, however, Anker slashed the retail price to $180. As if that wasn’t good enough, there’s an extra limited-time discount that makes the final price just $139.99. That’s a new all-time low for this model, and it’s one of Amazon’s best soundbar deals of August 2021!

Anker Nebular soundbar fast facts

Here are some key details to keep in mind if you’re considering the Nebula Soundbar:

  • Anker’s Nebula soundbar is a Fire TV Edition device, which means it has all the same features you would find in a dedicated Fire TV streaming media player
  • You also get 2.1 channel sound to give your TV a big audio upgrade
  • 2 main speakers and 2 subwoofers combine to create 100W of room-filling sound
  • Offers outstanding picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+
  • Access all the same great apps and content you would get on a Fire TV Stick 4K from Amazon, or on a Fire TV Edition smart TV
  • The included voice remote with Alexa allows you to control your TV functions with simple voice commands
  • Included in the box with the soundbar: Power Cord, Remote Control, AAA Batteries, HDMI Cable, RCA to 3.5mm Cable, Digital Optical Cable, Screws, Wall Mount Brackets, Quick Start Guide

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

